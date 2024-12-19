Left Menu

Goa Celebrates Liberation Day: Honoring Heroes and Charting Progress

Goa's Liberation Day commemorates the state's freedom from Portuguese rule in 1961, celebrating 'Operation Vijay'. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed gratitude to freedom fighters and the Indian Armed Forces, and highlighted Goa's developmental strides towards realizing a 'Golden Goa'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:47 IST
On Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the coastal state's Liberation Day, commemorating the valor of freedom fighters and expressing gratitude towards their efforts.

Sawant highlighted the state's progressive trajectory and the significant strides made towards achieving a 'Golden Goa'. Goa Liberation Day, celebrated every December 19, marks the success of 'Operation Vijay', which led to the state's liberation from Portuguese dominance in 1961.

In a social media message, Sawant stated, "Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on this historic Liberation Day. Goa remains robust, shining, and true to its cultural heritage." He urged everyone to honor the bravery of freedom fighters and appreciate the leaders of the liberation struggle, while also saluting the Indian Armed Forces' role in 'Operation Vijay'. Sawant emphasized the importance of working collectively for the state's advancement under the vision of Swayampurna and Viksit Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

