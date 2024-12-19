Left Menu

Pazcare Unveils FLEX: Revolutionizing Employee Benefits with Personalization

Pazcare introduces FLEX, a new customizable insurance product aimed at personalizing employee health benefits. Partnering with Milind Soman, they support the Green Ride Initiative 4.0 to promote fitness and environmental awareness. FLEX aligns with Pazcare's mission to foster healthier workplaces with cost-effective benefit solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru-based Pazcare, a leader in employee benefits, has launched FLEX, a customizable insurance product tailored to empower employees with personalized health benefits. Traditional models often overlook diverse workforce needs, but FLEX aims to prioritize individual preferences.

Aligning with its mission for workplace health, Pazcare is also backing the Green Ride Initiative 4.0. Led by fitness icon Milind Soman, the initiative promotes fitness and environmental awareness, integrating wellness into corporate culture. This initiative aligns with Pazcare's vision of healthier workplaces.

Pazcare CEO Sanchit Malik emphasized the value of healthy employees and revealed that FLEX not only offers more benefits within the same budget but also empowers employees to choose what they truly need. The upcoming Green Ride Initiative will cover 600 km from Bengaluru to Belagavi, inspiring wellness prioritization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

