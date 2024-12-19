Left Menu

Priest's Protest: World Dharma Sansad Cancelled Amid Police Crackdown

The planned World Dharma Sansad organized by Yati Narasinghanand was cancelled due to police intervention. Narasinghanand criticized the police actions and announced a protest march to the Supreme Court. The event aimed to highlight alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh but faced restrictions due to the seer's past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:40 IST
Controversial Dasna priest Yati Narasinghanand announced that the three-day World Dharma Sansad, which he organized, was canceled after police intervention on Thursday. The Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara had planned to hold the event, but police dismantled the venue setup and sent away the participants, Narasinghanand informed reporters.

Describing the police actions as 'goondaism' in the name of the Supreme Court, Narasinghanand stated his intention to march to the apex court on Saturday in protest. He claimed that his remarks about Islam were truthful and not hate speech, and he expressed his willingness to face any punishment from the Supreme Court for his statements.

The event was meant to focus on the claimed persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, but the priest's previous inflammatory remarks against Muslims attracted police scrutiny. He previously wrote a letter criticizing the police pressure on him to cancel the event, emphasizing the need for the gathering within the Akhara premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

