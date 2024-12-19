Priest's Protest: World Dharma Sansad Cancelled Amid Police Crackdown

Controversial Dasna priest Yati Narasinghanand announced that the three-day World Dharma Sansad, which he organized, was canceled after police intervention on Thursday. The Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara had planned to hold the event, but police dismantled the venue setup and sent away the participants, Narasinghanand informed reporters.

Describing the police actions as 'goondaism' in the name of the Supreme Court, Narasinghanand stated his intention to march to the apex court on Saturday in protest. He claimed that his remarks about Islam were truthful and not hate speech, and he expressed his willingness to face any punishment from the Supreme Court for his statements.

The event was meant to focus on the claimed persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, but the priest's previous inflammatory remarks against Muslims attracted police scrutiny. He previously wrote a letter criticizing the police pressure on him to cancel the event, emphasizing the need for the gathering within the Akhara premises.

