TIRA Expands in North India with Tech-Enabled Beauty Store in Delhi

Reliance Retail's beauty platform, TIRA, has opened a new store in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, featuring innovative tech tools like the Fragrance Finder and Skin Analysis Tool. The store also offers engaging features such as beauty treats vending machines and grooming services for swift solutions.

Reliance Retail's beauty platform TIRA is expanding its footprint in North India with the launch of a new store in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. The store offers customers an elevated retail experience enriched with advanced technology.

Among the standout features are TIRA's Fragrance Finder, which assists shoppers in discovering their ideal scent, and a Skin Analysis Tool that provides personalized skincare advice. These innovations highlight TIRA's commitment to integrating technology into the beauty shopping experience.

Enhancing the store's appeal are interactive attractions, including a vending machine dispensing beauty samples and dedicated areas offering brow and hair services, promising customers quick and convenient grooming solutions.

