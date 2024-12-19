Somaiya Vidyavihar: Celebrating 83 Years of Transformative Education

Somaiya Vidyavihar in Mumbai recently marked its 83rd Foundation Day, paying homage to over eight decades of educational excellence. Led by Justice B N Srikrishna as the event's Chief Guest, the celebration witnessed participation from students, faculty, and key figures, including President Shri Samir Somaiya.

Established in 1942 by philanthropist Padma Bhushan Shri Karamshibhai Jethabhai Somaiya, the institution has become a symbol of integrating intellectual growth with ethical values. Its commitment to societal transformation remains unwavering, adapting to contemporary needs through sustained leadership by the Somaiya family across generations.

The day commenced with a symbolic prayer and diya lighting, followed by cultural programs and award ceremonies. Dr. Raghunath K. Shevgaonkar and other speakers reiterated the institution's role in societal progress. Attendees celebrated the institution's legacy and commitment to a quality, values-based education that equips students for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)