Prime Minister Modi Poised to Inaugurate Historic Marathi Literary Convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the 98th All India Marathi Literary Convention in the national capital, as per former Union minister Sharad Pawar. The convention is set to draw more than 5,000 literature enthusiasts to the three-day event at Talkatora Stadium.

The venue will be named 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sahitya Nagari,' with the main hall dedicated to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Entry gates will honor Lokmanya Tilak and Yashwantrao Chavan. Pawar noted that there have been communications from the Prime Minister's Office, indicating Modi's favorable disposition towards attending.

If Modi participates, the inauguration may occur at Vigyan Bhawan. Invitations have also been extended to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies. The convention last occurred in Delhi in 1954, inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and will now see Pune-based NGO Sarhad as the lead organizer, looking to provide special rail service for attendees.

