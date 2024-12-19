Left Menu

India as the World's Spiritual Guide: RSS Chief's Vision

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, called for India to become the 'world guru' amid global unrest, highlighting India's readiness to promote harmony and philanthropy. He emphasized upholding citizens' rights and adherence to constitutional rules during a lecture on 'Vishwaguru Bharat'.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat proposed that India could serve as the 'guru' the world needs amid global turmoil and environmental issues. Delivering a lecture on 'Vishwaguru Bharat', Bhagwat highlighted Bharat's potential to guide a world in disarray.

He observed that although the world is advancing in technology and services, peace is elusive with conflicts and rising pollution. Bhagwat urged India to embrace its philanthropic spirit without disparaging others' beliefs, promoting global harmony instead.

The RSS chief stressed the importance of adhering to the unchangeable citizen rights and Preamble of the Constitution. He called upon citizens to respect constitutional rules, positioning India as a beacon of peace and wisdom.

