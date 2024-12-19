Left Menu

Travel Trends 2024: Surge in Destination Searches and Pilgrimages As Generation Z Embraces Affordable Travel

The 'Travelpanti 2024' report by Paytm highlights rising interest in Mumbai and Dubai as travel destinations, with young travelers favoring buses for cost-effective journeys. Interestingly, pilgrimages are gaining traction among younger generations, with Tirupati as a favorite. Travel patterns show an increase in spontaneous last-minute bookings post-8 pm.

Updated: 19-12-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai and Dubai have captured the hearts of travelers, becoming the most-searched destinations in 2024, as revealed by Paytm's 'Travelpanti 2024' report. The fintech firm notes a surge in visa-free destinations like Almaty and Kenya, capturing the interest of modern-day wanderers.

This generational shift is clearly visible as a remarkable 44% increase in concert travel bookings has been noted, with younger demographics leaning towards affordable options such as bus travel, accounting for 36% of such bookings. These travelers appear to favor spontaneity, with 30% of bookings occurring post-8 pm.

The year's travel highlights also include significant interest in lesser-known locales like Antananarivo and Lakshadweep, with Independence Day marking busy skies for flight bookings. Spiritual journeys, particularly to Tirupati, gained widespread popularity among youth, reflecting a blend of contemporary wanderlust and tradition.

