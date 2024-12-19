Left Menu

India-France Partnership Sparks a Cultural Renaissance with Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum

India and France have formalized an agreement to transform the North and South Blocks of New Delhi into the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum. This project will showcase India's 5,000-year history across eight thematic segments. It symbolizes a major cultural cooperation and aims to become a global cultural landmark.

  India

In a significant cultural collaboration, India and France have joined hands to convert the historic North and South Blocks of New Delhi into the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum. This transformation represents a blend of international cooperation and cultural heritage aimed at redefining India's adaptive reuse of iconic buildings.

The agreement was signed at an event attended by India's Union Culture Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou. The upcoming museum, proclaimed to be the largest in the world, will feature advanced digital storytelling and immersive experiences, spread over an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms.

Union Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the project's importance for bilateral ties, highlighting cultural collaboration as an essence of soft power. The partnership seeks to create a unique museum experience, setting a global benchmark for cultural institutions, while celebrating India's rich history and strengthening Indo-French relations.

