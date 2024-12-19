Broadway Welcomes 'Dead Outlaw': A Tale of Infamy and Intrigue

The unique musical 'Dead Outlaw' is set to make its much-anticipated Broadway debut this spring, with performances beginning April 12 at the Longacre Theatre. The Hollywood Reporter confirms the show, which delves into the strange true story of an infamous outlaw whose corpse gained unexpected fame, will officially open on April 27.

'Dead Outlaw' previously enjoyed a successful run Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre, brought to the stage by Audible. This marks an Audible first as it transitions to the Broadway scene. The production is the brainchild of the acclaimed trio Itamar Moses, David Yazbek, and David Cromer, known for their work on the Tony Award-winning show, 'The Band's Visit.' The musical comprises a book by Moses, songs from Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and direction by Cromer.

The narrative chronicles the life of Elmer McCurdy, an outlaw whose death in a 1911 shootout led to his mummified remains becoming a peculiar attraction at carnivals before being rediscovered in the 1970s at a California amusement park by a TV crew. Garnering several accolades, including Best Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, the musical is eagerly anticipated on Broadway. Produced by Lia Vollack Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions, 'Dead Outlaw' will take the stage at the Longacre following the closure of 'Swept Away' on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)