Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Harmony Amidst Temple-Mosque Disputes

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has raised alarm over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes in India, suggesting some individuals seek to become Hindu leaders by inciting such tensions. Speaking at a lecture series, he emphasized India's tradition of inclusivity and harmony post-construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Highlighting the importance of living together peacefully, Bhagwat pointed out the unique cultural pluralism in India, citing examples like Christmas celebrations at Ramakrishna Mission. He expressed discontent with those trying to capitalize on religious issues to gain influence, labeling this divisive strategy as unacceptable.

Bhagwat underscored the importance of constitutional governance, contrasting historical religious hegemony with today's democratic setup. He stressed equality among all Indians, questioning the use of divisive rhetoric, and urged respect for diverse religious practices within a unified national identity.

