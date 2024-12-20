New Double Chocolatey Delight: Malkist's Latest Sensation

Malkist, renowned for its 14-layer sandwich cracker biscuits, has launched an exciting new flavor: Double Chocolatey. This creation promises a sumptuous experience with its rich chocolate filling alongside the brand's crunchy crackers.

The launch is supported by a television commercial that portrays joyful moments of bonding, spotlighting a father and son's playful relationship as they indulge in the new snack. The ad seeks to emphasize the irresistible allure of the Double Chocolatey flavor, striving to establish a connection with viewers. Sonal Dabral from Tribha highlighted the simplicity and engaging nature of this storytelling style.

Rituraj, Marketing Head at Mayora India, expressed enthusiasm about this new addition. He believes the Double Chocolatey version elevates Malkist's snack offerings to new heights, drawing excitement from chocolate aficionados in India. The campaign, focusing on wide visibility through digital, social media, and television, aligns with Malkist's tradition of innovative flavor experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)