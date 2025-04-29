Left Menu

Liberals Retain Power in Uncertain Election Result: Canada's Political Landscape in Flux

Canada's ruling Liberals maintained their power in a recent election, but a majority government remains uncertain. Prime Minister Mark Carney sought a strong mandate to confront U.S. trade tensions but fell short of the needed seats. Conservatives showed unexpected strength, challenging Liberal dominance in Canadian politics.

Updated: 29-04-2025 07:45 IST
In a tight electoral showdown, Canada's ruling Liberals have managed to cling to power, yet it remains uncertain if they will secure a majority government, according to CTV News and CBC predictions. Prime Minister Mark Carney advocated for a decisive mandate to tackle mounting U.S. trade tensions.

The electoral outcome hinges on critical results from British Columbia, where polling concluded latest. Liberals are leading or have been elected in 133 seats, ahead of the Conservatives' 93-seat count. This unexpected Conservative strength highlights the growing appetite for change after years of Liberal governance.

Despite aspirations for a majority, the Liberals' comeback following a bleak polling period earlier this year exemplifies volatile political dynamics. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's focus on domestic policy failed to land the decisive blow needed. Both party camps remain silent following the media projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

