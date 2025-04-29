Mark Carney's Victory Amidst US Tensions: A New Era for Canada

In a dramatic political shift, Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party claimed victory in Canada's federal election. This marks a striking comeback largely attributed to nationalist sentiments triggered by US President Trump's aggressive strategies against Canada.

The national public broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, projects a Liberal win in more parliamentary seats than the opposition Conservatives. However, it remains unclear whether the Liberal Party will achieve an outright majority, ensuring legislative influence without external partnerships.

The unexpected election outcome follows former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation, against the backdrop of his waning popularity due to economic challenges. Carney, a seasoned central banker, now leads as both the Liberal Party head and Canada's prime minister, steering the nation through these politically tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)