Enhanced Facilities for Devotees at Jagannath Temple

Plans are underway to improve visitor facilities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. New arrangements, including barricades and ramps, will aid visibility and accessibility. This initiative, led by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, aims to reduce overcrowding and enhance the overall experience of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to enhance the experience for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri, significant improvements are being planned. According to Arabinda Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), measures will be taken to ease the viewing of deities, which has been hampered by overcrowding.

Padhee announced that the introduction of separate barricades at the Natamandap, coupled with a ramp system and special provisions for differently abled individuals, are part of this initiative. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd is handling the project, expected to be completed by year-end, with implementation targeted for January 1, 2025.

The temple's rituals and ongoing repair activities will remain unaffected by the new installations. Additionally, enhancements in the Ananda Bazaar will streamline the process of acquiring Mahaprasad. A committee has been established to oversee these developments, with Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan recently chairing a meeting to discuss the regulatory aspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

