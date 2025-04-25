Kenya Forms Committee to Probe Organ Transplant Scandals at Mediheal

In a decisive move to address growing public concern over alleged malpractices in the country’s healthcare system, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale officially inaugurated the Independent Investigative Committee on Tissue and Organ Transplant Services. The high-profile event took place at Afya House, Nairobi, on April 25, 2025, in accordance with Gazette Notice No. 78 dated April 23, 2025.

The committee, led by the eminent researcher and physician Prof. Elizabeth Bukusi, is tasked with unearthing the truth behind serious allegations of unethical and possibly illegal practices in organ transplant procedures, particularly at the Mediheal Group of Hospitals. Reports of exploitation, irregular consent processes, and failure to adhere to transplant regulations have stirred national outrage, prompting immediate action from the Ministry of Health.

A Mandate to Restore Public Confidence

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, CS Aden Duale declared the formation of the committee as a pivotal moment in the history of Kenya’s healthcare oversight.

“This is a moment of reckoning. We are not just conducting an investigation—we are restoring public trust in the health system. We will not tolerate impunity or protect any wrongdoing,” Duale asserted.

He emphasized that the committee must carry out its duties with integrity, transparency, discretion, and professionalism, ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done. The Health CS promised that the findings of the committee would inform broad policy and regulatory reforms in the health sector.

A 90-Day Window for Accountability

The committee is expected to work with speed and precision, with a strict deadline set for 22nd July 2025 to submit a final report. The report will offer a comprehensive review of clinical workflows, existing legal frameworks, and the ethical standards governing organ transplants in Kenya.

“We will act decisively, transparently, and in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” Duale stated, noting that the government is committed to not only uncovering the truth but also enacting reforms that will safeguard patients’ rights and health worker ethics.

Institutional Backing and Multisectoral Support

Also present at the inauguration were top officials from the Ministry of Health, signaling a unified government approach to the issue. Among them were:

Dr. Ouma Oluga , Principal Secretary for Medical Services, who urged the committee to approach its task with objectivity and rigor. He noted that the investigation should lead to more efficient and ethical clinical practices across all health facilities in Kenya.

Ms. Mary Muthoni , Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, reaffirmed the ministry’s support in facilitating the committee’s mandate.

Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, pledged the technical backing of the Ministry in enabling access to all necessary documents, records, and expert consultations.

A National Crisis Demanding Urgent Reform

The formation of this investigative committee comes amid growing fears that Kenya’s organ transplant framework has been exploited, putting vulnerable patients at risk. Activists, health rights organizations, and the general public have called for urgent reforms to ensure that organ transplant procedures are governed by strict ethical and medical standards.

The committee’s findings are expected to play a crucial role in shaping a new national policy on organ and tissue transplant procedures, reinforcing transparency, and tightening enforcement against medical malpractice.

As Kenya awaits the outcome, the spotlight now turns to Prof. Bukusi and her team, whose work over the next three months could reshape the future of organ transplant services in the country.