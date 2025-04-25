NAAS and TAAS Honor Eminent Scientists, Sign MoU to Boost Agricultural Innovation

In a landmark gathering of India’s foremost agricultural minds, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) and the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) jointly organized a prestigious interactive meet and felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. The event honored two renowned scientists — Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), and Dr. M.L. Jat, Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) & Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — who recently assumed critical leadership roles in their respective institutions.

This ceremonial convergence not only celebrated individual achievements but also signified a deeper institutional partnership, with NAAS and TAAS signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in agricultural research, science policy, and innovation development.

MoU to Drive Science-Led Agricultural Transformation

The MoU establishes a framework for strategic cooperation between NAAS and TAAS, particularly in advancing science-driven agricultural development and influencing evidence-based policy decisions. The agreement is expected to boost knowledge-sharing platforms, joint research ventures, and advocacy efforts to create a sustainable and resilient agricultural ecosystem in India.

Dr. M.L. Jat’s Call for a Unified Vision

In his keynote address, Dr. M.L. Jat underscored the need for a unified approach in agriculture aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Amrit Kaal—a transformative period aimed at inclusive development leading up to India’s centenary of independence.

“We must align our agricultural goals with the nation’s aspirations,” he urged. “This is the time for a common collaborative mission to bring smiles to farmers' faces and ensure sustainable livelihoods.”

Highlighting the urgency for science and evidence-based policymaking, Dr. Jat emphasized strengthening India’s agricultural systems while integrating them with global sustainability efforts. He stressed the significance of resilience-building, considering the complex diversity of Indian agriculture, and advocated for integrated and region-specific solutions to address these challenges.

Dr. Himanshu Pathak Advocates for Scientific Temper and Global Alliances

Speaking with vision and optimism, Dr. Himanshu Pathak reaffirmed the critical role of science in societal advancement. “Societies that embrace scientific thinking are the ones that thrive,” he said, noting the historical importance of partnerships between CGIAR and NAAS in driving innovation.

He also emphasized strengthening alliances between ICAR, CGIAR, and the Special Innovation Team (SIT), a group working on novel solutions to agrarian issues. Dr. Pathak expressed confidence that such multilateral collaborations would pave the way for more impactful research and on-ground transformation.

A Roadmap for Climate-Smart and Regenerative Agriculture

Dr. R.S. Paroda, Chairman of TAAS and a revered figure in Indian agricultural science, spotlighted the pressing need to tackle challenges related to food and nutritional security, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

He advocated for a transition towards climate-resilient and regenerative agriculture, proposing measures to convert degraded “grey areas” into fertile green landscapes and urging for stronger mitigation strategies against climate impacts.

A Chorus of Expert Voices and Visionary Leadership

The ceremony was also graced by eminent agricultural leaders and scientists such as Dr. P.K. Joshi, Dr. Ashok K. Singh, and Dr. W.S. Lakra, who offered their insights on India’s agricultural future. They unanimously emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration, both nationally and globally, to equip Indian agriculture for upcoming challenges—especially those arising from population growth, changing dietary patterns, and climate variability.

A Collective Commitment to Agricultural Renaissance

The event concluded with a strong, collective reaffirmation by all stakeholders to promote science-led growth, inclusive development, and innovation-driven policymaking. With the formalized partnership between NAAS and TAAS now in place, stakeholders expressed renewed optimism for steering Indian agriculture toward a more productive, sustainable, and equitable future.

This confluence of leadership, vision, and strategic collaboration marks a new chapter in India's agricultural journey, with institutions and individuals rallying together for the shared goal of transforming the lives of millions of farmers and ensuring national food security.