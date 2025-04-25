Left Menu

Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Employment Opportunities in Kochi

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will host a Rozgar Mela event in Kochi, featuring Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Prime Minister Modi's address. This initiative aims to boost employment and youth empowerment. A similar event is planned for Thiruvananthapuram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to enhance employment opportunities across the nation, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is set to organize a Rozgar Mela event in Kochi this Saturday. The initiative is part of a broader effort to stimulate job creation and youth empowerment in India.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, will grace the event as the chief guest. Commencing at 9 am, the program will also feature a live webcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributing appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing.

The Kochi Rozgar Mela, seen as a significant step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's pledge to prioritize employment generation, aims to catalyze meaningful opportunities for youth participation in national development. Concurrently, another event is slated for Thiruvananthapuram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

