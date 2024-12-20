Sigourney Weaver's Magical West End Debut in 'The Tempest'

Renowned Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver has stepped onto the West End stage for the first time, embracing the iconic role of Prospero in William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest.' Weaver, who has received an Oscar nomination, expressed her exhilaration and apprehension about this theatrical endeavor.

The 75-year-old actress, celebrated for her performances in the 'Alien' and 'Avatar' series, admitted to experiencing 'moments of terror' due to the theatre's vastness compared to her previous experiences. Speaking to the press after the premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Weaver shared her reflections on the powerful narrative.

Directed by British maestro Jamie Lloyd, the production presents a unique portrayal of Prospero as a female character, aligning with Weaver's interpretation of the role. Lloyd highlighted Weaver's immediate attraction to the project, which weaves themes of exile and empowerment into a dynamic performance deeply resonating with contemporary issues.

