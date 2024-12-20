Left Menu

Sigourney Weaver's Magical West End Debut in 'The Tempest'

Sigourney Weaver debuts in the West End as Prospero in 'The Tempest.' At 75, Weaver embraces the theatrical challenge of a female sorcerer. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the play delves into themes of exile, magic, and gender roles, reinventing classic characters Miranda and Prospero with modern insights.

Updated: 20-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:47 IST

Sigourney Weaver

Renowned Hollywood star Sigourney Weaver has stepped onto the West End stage for the first time, embracing the iconic role of Prospero in William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest.' Weaver, who has received an Oscar nomination, expressed her exhilaration and apprehension about this theatrical endeavor.

The 75-year-old actress, celebrated for her performances in the 'Alien' and 'Avatar' series, admitted to experiencing 'moments of terror' due to the theatre's vastness compared to her previous experiences. Speaking to the press after the premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Weaver shared her reflections on the powerful narrative.

Directed by British maestro Jamie Lloyd, the production presents a unique portrayal of Prospero as a female character, aligning with Weaver's interpretation of the role. Lloyd highlighted Weaver's immediate attraction to the project, which weaves themes of exile and empowerment into a dynamic performance deeply resonating with contemporary issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

