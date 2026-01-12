Andhra Pradesh's Governance Renaissance: Naidu's Vision for a Prosperous Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared that governance has been revitalized since the previous YSRCP regime, rebuilding public confidence in the state's administration. He pointed to 2025 as a pivotal year of strong results.

Focusing on economic growth, Naidu reviewed the GSDP, Real Time Gross Settlement, and other key sectors, urging officials to enhance welfare and public service initiatives. He emphasized successful completion of land surveys and tamper-proof registrations by 2026.

Highlighting infrastructure and investment, Naidu cited the salvage of Visakha Steel Plant with central funding and the state's emergence as a prime investment hub. He added that water conservation projects promise to make Rayalaseema region fertile.

