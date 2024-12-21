Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Suspected Deliberate Car Attack

A car careening through Magdeburg's bustling Christmas market on Friday transformed the festive celebration into chaos, as numerous visitors were injured in what authorities allege might be an intentional attack.

The car's driver, promptly arrested, was identified through German news agency dpa's sources. Both regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif expressed suspicions of a deliberate act.

Saxony-Anhalt governor Reiner Haseloff termed the event 'terrible', especially so close to Christmas, and is en route to Magdeburg. Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered solidarity through his post on X, promising support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)