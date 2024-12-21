Left Menu

Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Suspected Deliberate Car Attack

A car drove into the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, causing numerous injuries in what is suspected to be a deliberate attack. The driver has been arrested. This incident comes eight years after a similar tragedy in Berlin. Authorities and citizens remain on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 02:11 IST
Tragedy at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Suspected Deliberate Car Attack
  • Country:
  • Germany

A car careening through Magdeburg's bustling Christmas market on Friday transformed the festive celebration into chaos, as numerous visitors were injured in what authorities allege might be an intentional attack.

The car's driver, promptly arrested, was identified through German news agency dpa's sources. Both regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif expressed suspicions of a deliberate act.

Saxony-Anhalt governor Reiner Haseloff termed the event 'terrible', especially so close to Christmas, and is en route to Magdeburg. Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered solidarity through his post on X, promising support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024