New Balance Unveils Iconic 'Made' Collection in India

New Balance has launched its esteemed Made in USA and Made in UK collections in India. These collections embody the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and quality, blending heritage with innovation. Creative Director Teddy Santis oversees the USA collection, while the UK line features enhanced technology for comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:51 IST
In an exciting development for sneaker enthusiasts, New Balance has unveiled its renowned Made in USA and Made in UK collections in India. The collections, now available at select stores in Mumbai and Bengaluru, offer a unique blend of heritage and innovative craftsmanship.

These collections exemplify New Balance's 'fearlessly independent' spirit, highlighting high-quality craftsmanship through state-of-the-art technology and classic style. With five factories in the USA and one in the UK, the brand ensures supreme quality by meticulously sourcing and crafting each pair of shoes.

Led by Creative Director Teddy Santis of Aime Leon Dore, the Made in USA collection combines authenticity with modern innovation, as seen in the iconic 990 v6 shoes. The UK collection boasts technological advancements like FuelCell cushioning, ensuring ultimate comfort and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

