World Meditation Day: A Global Call for Peace and Diplomacy

World Meditation Day, organized by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, highlighted the vital role of meditation in fostering global peace and diplomacy amid escalating conflicts. Spiritual and UN leaders discussed its potential to transcend boundaries, promote mental health, and serve as a diplomatic tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:54 IST
Meditation emerged as a pivotal tool for fostering global peace and diplomacy during a special event marking the first World Meditation Day, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. Spiritual and UN leaders underscored meditation's power to transcend borders and faiths in today's conflict-ridden world. Attendees, including UN officials, Ambassadors, and civil society members, gathered to celebrate meditation's universal appeal and its potential to foster peace.

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang emphasized that meditation allows people to connect with their inner selves, crucial in a time when global peace is fragile. Highlighting the unanimous adoption of a resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day, India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish noted meditation's role as a diplomatic tool, urging global communities to embrace its practice amid deep-seated mistrust and escalating conflicts.

The UN introduced 'MindCompanion,' an app aimed at promoting mental well-being among its personnel. As countries from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds co-sponsored the UNGA resolution, the event underscored the universal acceptance of meditation. The discussions emphasized its potential to cultivate inner peace, empathy, and clarity, all essential for navigating the world's complexities.

