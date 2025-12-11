Left Menu

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 Celebrates Cultural Unity, Heritage and Youth Exchange

The fourth edition of the festival, which began on 2 December, continues the tradition of celebrating the deep and ancient link between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of India’s oldest cultural centres.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:57 IST
Shri Jayant Choudhary noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kashi has transformed into a vibrant cultural hub that proudly showcases India’s rich heritage. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
Highlighting India’s civilizational depth and cultural harmony, Shri Jayant Choudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, visited the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0 in Varanasi. Speaking at the event, he said the Sangamam “brings two ancient traditions even closer and reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, where diversity becomes a powerful unifying force.”

Renewed Cultural Vibrance Under India’s Heritage Revival Efforts

Shri Jayant Choudhary noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kashi has transformed into a vibrant cultural hub that proudly showcases India’s rich heritage. He emphasised that the revived Kashi–Tamil connection demonstrates how unity is rooted in diversity, strengthening India’s shared cultural narrative.

“This initiative is igniting a spark of understanding and unity,” he said, adding that India’s traditions are being preserved and carried forward with pride and confidence.

Focus on Language, Youth Engagement, and Cultural Exchange

Appreciating this year’s theme — “Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam” — the Minister said India’s linguistic diversity forms a bridge between communities. Such initiatives, he added, promote respect, dialogue and collaboration, especially among the youth.

During his visit, he participated in:

  • Cultural performances

  • Exhibitions

  • Language learning workshops

  • Student exchange interactions

  • Showcases of traditional arts, crafts, music and folk dances

He praised the enthusiasm of young artisans and performers for keeping ancient traditions alive.

Major Initiatives and Large-Scale Participation at KTS 4.0

Organised by the Ministry of Education, and coordinated by IIT Madras and BHU, KTS 4.0 features a wide range of cultural and educational activities including:

  • Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition from Tenkasi to Kashi

  • Deployment of 50 Tamil teachers in Varanasi schools

  • Tamil learning study tours for students of Uttar Pradesh

  • Visits to historically important Tamil heritage sites in Kashi

This year’s Sangamam has brought together more than 1,400 delegates across seven key groups:

  • Students

  • Teachers

  • Women

  • Artisans

  • Media professionals

  • Spiritual scholars

  • Working professionals

The event enables deep cultural immersion and facilitates meaningful academic and people-to-people exchanges.

A Grand Celebration of India’s Timeless Cultural Unity

With its blend of heritage exhibitions, linguistic activities, spiritual exploration and youth-centric programmes, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 stands as a powerful celebration of India’s unity in diversity. It strengthens the sacred and historic bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, reaffirming the cultural continuity that has linked India’s northern and southern traditions for centuries.

 

