Embracing Meditation: A Path to Global Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to incorporate meditation into their daily routines, emphasizing its transformative potential to foster peace and harmony. Marking World Meditation Day, the leader pointed to the accessibility of meditation through apps and online guided sessions.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated December 21 as World Meditation Day, reflecting the acknowledged benefits of meditation, which resonate with the global right to optimal physical and mental health. The occasion also underscores the complementary roles of yoga and meditation in enhancing wellness.

On this day, Modi's call aims to elevate societal and planetary peace through individual practice, leveraging technology to make meditation more accessible. The initiative seeks to spread awareness of meditation's vital contribution to personal and collective well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)