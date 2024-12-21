Embracing Meditation: A Path to Global Harmony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged individuals to integrate meditation into their lives on World Meditation Day, highlighting its power to bring peace and harmony. According to the UN, December 21 is World Meditation Day, promoting awareness of meditation's mental and physical health benefits, analogous to yoga's attributes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to incorporate meditation into their daily routines, emphasizing its transformative potential to foster peace and harmony. Marking World Meditation Day, the leader pointed to the accessibility of meditation through apps and online guided sessions.
The United Nations General Assembly has designated December 21 as World Meditation Day, reflecting the acknowledged benefits of meditation, which resonate with the global right to optimal physical and mental health. The occasion also underscores the complementary roles of yoga and meditation in enhancing wellness.
On this day, Modi's call aims to elevate societal and planetary peace through individual practice, leveraging technology to make meditation more accessible. The initiative seeks to spread awareness of meditation's vital contribution to personal and collective well-being.
