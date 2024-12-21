Left Menu

Whispering Earth's MyEcoTour Wins Prestigious MSME INDIA 5000 Award for 2024

MyEcoTour, a luxury travel service provider from Mumbai, has won the MSME INDIA 5000 Award 2024. Founded in 2023, the company focuses on eco-friendly, immersive travel experiences. Led by Dr. Ruchira Srivastava, it aims to provide transformative journeys while contributing positively to environmental and community sustainability.

MyEcoTour, based in Mumbai, has clinched the esteemed MSME INDIA 5000 Award for 2024, highlighting its commitment to excellence in luxury travel with an eco-conscious approach. Founded by a team of dedicated travel professionals in 2023, the company aims to redefine travel by offering bespoke, immersive experiences mindful of environmental and cultural preservation.

At the award ceremony held in Navi Mumbai, Dr. Ruchira Srivastava, Director & CEO of MyEcoTour, emphasized the company's focus on delivering transformative and sustainable travel experiences. By curating personalized itineraries, the company strives to forge meaningful connections between travelers and the places they visit, while ensuring a positive environmental impact.

MyEcoTour stands out for its dedication to reforestation and community partnership efforts, securing lasting ecological and social benefits. As a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, MyEcoTour actively promotes sustainable practices globally. It continues to set benchmarks in the realm of luxury travel by fostering cultural exchange and environmental consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

