Netflix Teams Up with FIFA for Women's World Cup Streaming; Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End Stage
FIFA and Netflix announce a US broadcast deal for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups, allowing full live streaming of matches. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver debuts in the West End as Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' expressing excitement over the theatrical challenge.
In an exciting development for women's soccer, FIFA and Netflix have entered a landmark agreement to provide live streaming of the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups in the United States. This partnership marks the first full acquisition of a major soccer competition by Netflix, enabling U.S. fans to watch every game live.
In other entertainment news, Sigourney Weaver, the celebrated Oscar-nominated actress, has made her much-anticipated West End debut in London. Taking on the iconic role of Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' the 75-year-old star expressed both exhilaration and fear about performing in a theatrical setting.
Known for her roles in iconic films such as the 'Alien' series and the 'Avatar' franchise, Weaver revealed that performing on stage is a different kind of challenge, as it requires adapting to the vastness of the theater space compared to her previous experiences in film.
(With inputs from agencies.)
