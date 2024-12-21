Left Menu

Netflix Teams Up with FIFA for Women's World Cup Streaming; Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End Stage

FIFA and Netflix announce a US broadcast deal for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups, allowing full live streaming of matches. Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver debuts in the West End as Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' expressing excitement over the theatrical challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 18:30 IST
Netflix Teams Up with FIFA for Women's World Cup Streaming; Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting development for women's soccer, FIFA and Netflix have entered a landmark agreement to provide live streaming of the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups in the United States. This partnership marks the first full acquisition of a major soccer competition by Netflix, enabling U.S. fans to watch every game live.

In other entertainment news, Sigourney Weaver, the celebrated Oscar-nominated actress, has made her much-anticipated West End debut in London. Taking on the iconic role of Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' the 75-year-old star expressed both exhilaration and fear about performing in a theatrical setting.

Known for her roles in iconic films such as the 'Alien' series and the 'Avatar' franchise, Weaver revealed that performing on stage is a different kind of challenge, as it requires adapting to the vastness of the theater space compared to her previous experiences in film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024