Netflix Teams Up with FIFA for Women's World Cup Streaming; Sigourney Weaver Shines on West End Stage

In an exciting development for women's soccer, FIFA and Netflix have entered a landmark agreement to provide live streaming of the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups in the United States. This partnership marks the first full acquisition of a major soccer competition by Netflix, enabling U.S. fans to watch every game live.

In other entertainment news, Sigourney Weaver, the celebrated Oscar-nominated actress, has made her much-anticipated West End debut in London. Taking on the iconic role of Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' the 75-year-old star expressed both exhilaration and fear about performing in a theatrical setting.

Known for her roles in iconic films such as the 'Alien' series and the 'Avatar' franchise, Weaver revealed that performing on stage is a different kind of challenge, as it requires adapting to the vastness of the theater space compared to her previous experiences in film.

