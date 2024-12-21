Floating for Wellness: Roma Hemvani Sets Meditation Record

In a remarkable feat, Roma Hemvani, a 57-year-old from Lucknow, has etched her name into the record books by holding an aquatic yoga pose for a staggering 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 1 second. Her achievement took place at the rooftop swimming pool of the Hilton Garden Inn in Gomti Nagar, setting a new milestone in the Yogasana Book of World Records.

The event, timed to coincide with World Meditation Day as proclaimed by the UN General Assembly, aims to cast a spotlight on the health benefits of meditation and yoga. The observance on December 21 aligns with the Winter Solstice, a period that symbolizes the inner light's power to dispel darkness, according to Indian cultural beliefs.

Hemvani's accomplishment was not solely an individual pursuit. This extraordinary effort intends to raise awareness about aquatic meditation, promoting both physical and emotional wellness. Details of the new record will soon be uploaded to the Yogasana Book of World Records Council's website, a Ghaziabad-registered organization dedicated to recording yoga-related achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)