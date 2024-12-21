Drama Unfolds: Allu Arjun's Visit Sparks Controversy at Pushpa-2 Screening

In a dramatic turn of events, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy after attending a screening of 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad despite lacking police permission. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the actor, claiming his presence led to a deadly stampede.

While the tragic incident resulted in the death of a woman, Arjun dismissed allegations, stating he followed police guidance without conducting any roadshow. The heated exchange was sparked in response to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's remarks in the Assembly.

As debate raged on, the Telangana High Court issued Arjun a temporary bail following his arrest. The incident prompted a renewed call for safety regulations at public events while revealing the tensions between film industry icons and state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)