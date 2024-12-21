Drama Unfolds: Allu Arjun's Visit Sparks Controversy at Pushpa-2 Screening
Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced allegations by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for visiting a theatre during Pushpa-2's screening despite denied police permission. A woman died in a stampede, and the actor was accused of inciting large crowds. Arjun refuted claims, leading to significant political and social debate.
In a dramatic turn of events, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun found himself at the center of controversy after attending a screening of 'Pushpa-2' in Hyderabad despite lacking police permission. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the actor, claiming his presence led to a deadly stampede.
While the tragic incident resulted in the death of a woman, Arjun dismissed allegations, stating he followed police guidance without conducting any roadshow. The heated exchange was sparked in response to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's remarks in the Assembly.
As debate raged on, the Telangana High Court issued Arjun a temporary bail following his arrest. The incident prompted a renewed call for safety regulations at public events while revealing the tensions between film industry icons and state authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
