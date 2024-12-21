Reviving History: Efforts to Preserve Delhi's Iconic Town Hall

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar pledged to preserve Delhi's iconic Town Hall as he toured the historic site last Saturday. Built in the 1860s, the Town Hall, once the city's civic hub, is in dire need of restoration. The visit underscores efforts to conserve Delhi's cultural heritage.

The commissioner, alongside civic officials and history enthusiasts, joined a heritage walk and a talk on Mughal prince Dara Shukoh. Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kumar Singh shared insights on locating Dara Shukoh's grave, backed by historians, using research data and historical references.

Kumar's visit is considered a significant move towards restoring the Town Hall. Despite past proposals, the building remains neglected, but the MCD is committed to initiating repair and preservation efforts to safeguard the city's historical narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)