Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market

India condemns the tragic attack on Magdeburg's Christmas market, where five people died and about 200 sustained injuries. The Ministry of External Affairs is assisting affected Indian nationals. Local authorities report a 50-year-old man drove into the crowd. Support is being extended to the injured and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Saturday, India expressed strong condemnation of the 'horrific and senseless' attack that occurred at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, an eastern city in Germany. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least five individuals, including a nine-year-old child, with nearly 200 more reported injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India communicated that their mission in Germany is maintaining contact with injured Indian nationals and providing all necessary assistance. Authorities in Germany stated that a 50-year-old man was responsible for driving his automobile into the market crowd on Friday evening.

'We strongly condemn the horrific and senseless attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany,' the MEA declared. 'Numerous precious lives have been lost, and our thoughts and prayers remain with the victims and their families,' they added while assuring continued support for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

