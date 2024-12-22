Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Challenges Amid Busy Christmas and Holy Year

Pope Francis, battling a cold, will deliver his Sunday blessing from indoors as he prepares for a demanding Christmas and the launch of the Holy Year. The Vatican cites cold weather and his health concerns, highlighting his struggle with bronchitis and past hospital visits. Francis' Christmas message focused on workplace harmony and criticism of gossip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 00:06 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis, suffering from a cold, will deliver his Sunday blessing from indoors as announced by the Vatican. The precautions are taken ahead of a hectic Christmas season and the launch of the Holy Year, a challenging period expected to test the Pope's stamina and health.

The Vatican attributed the indoor blessing to cold temperatures and Francis' demanding upcoming schedule. Earlier, the wheezing Pope had delivered his annual Christmas greetings to Vatican bureaucrats. Scheduled events include inaugurating the Holy Year and overseeing Christmas celebrations, as well as visiting a prison for the Jubilee inauguration.

Francis, long troubled by bronchitis, emphasized the destructive nature of gossip in his address, urging Vatican workers to foster harmony and address conflicts openly. His message precedes a packed Christmas agenda, magnified by the Jubilee's anticipated 32 million pilgrim influx to Rome over 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

