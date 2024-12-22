Behind the Scenes Drama: Lively vs. Baldoni

Blake Lively has made serious allegations against her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a deliberate effort to ruin her reputation. According to a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively claims Baldoni plotted to damage her credibility through various media strategies.

The legal document names Baldoni, the studio, and his publicists as defendants in the case, highlighting a 'multi-tiered plan' to disparage Lively. This included orchestrating negative commentary on forums and social media, alongside stories critical of Lively while enhancing Baldoni's public image. His legal team, however, dismissed the allegations as 'completely false.'

Lively's demands to address the hostile work environment include stopping inappropriate behavior on set and ensuring her boundaries are respected. As legal proceedings commence, Lively hopes her actions will expose and prevent retaliatory practices against those speaking up about workplace misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)