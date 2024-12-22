Political Reunion: Thackeray Cousins Unite at Family Wedding
Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, prominent political figures, crossed paths at a family wedding in Mumbai despite their political differences. The gathering, highlighting familial ties over politics, saw both Thackerays with their families. The event marks a rare public meeting between the Shiv Sena and MNS leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a rare display of familial unity, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Raj Thackeray of the MNS, attended a family wedding in Mumbai this Sunday. Despite their political differences, the Thackerays stood together celebrating the union.
The wedding was that of Yash Deshpande, son of Jaywanti Deshpande, who shares close ties with Uddhav Thackeray's wife, Rashmi Thackeray. Prominent family members accompanied the Thackeray cousins, showcasing their shared heritage amidst a politically charged atmosphere.
Raj Thackeray's departure from the Shiv Sena in 2005 marked a significant political split, but this family event serves as a reminder of their enduring personal connections. In recent polls, Uddhav's faction secured 20 seats, while the MNS failed to gain traction.
