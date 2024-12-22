Preservation Battle for Patna's Historic Hospital Linked to Gandhi
Preservation advocates are rallying to save a historic Patna building associated with Mahatma Gandhi, part of the old Patna Medical College and Hospital. A new book highlights the hospital's heritage with rare stamps and photographs. Amidst redevelopment, there are calls for its conservation due to its significant historical and cultural value.
An iconic building of Patna Medical College and Hospital, visited by Mahatma Gandhi, faces demolition as part of a major redevelopment. Postal heritage advocates join Gandhians and history lovers in calling for its preservation.
On May 15, 1947, Gandhi's visit for a family surgery was captured in rare photographs. A new book, released at the Bihar Philately Exhibition, showcases these images and highlights the building's historical importance.
Calls for conservation continue, citing Gandhi's connection with the building as strengthening its cultural significance. Advocates urge for integration into tourism circuits to keep the legacy alive for future generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
