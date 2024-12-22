Left Menu

Sigourney Weaver Takes on The Tempest While Netflix Strikes FIFA Deal

FIFA and Netflix have partnered for the Women's World Cup broadcasting rights in the U.S., covering the 2027 and 2031 tournaments. Simultaneously, renowned actress Sigourney Weaver impresses with her West End debut in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' expressing initial anxiety due to the scale of the theater.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:25 IST
In a groundbreaking move for women's soccer, FIFA has joined forces with streaming giant Netflix to secure U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cups. This agreement marks Netflix's first full acquisition of a major sporting event, offering fans live access to every match.

Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver, the Oscar-nominated star famed for roles in 'Alien' and 'Avatar,' has successfully embarked on her first West End stage performance. Taking on the role of Prospero in Shakespeare's 'The Tempest,' Weaver admitted feeling 'moments of terror' due to the theater's intimidating size.

As Netflix expands into sports and Weaver conquers the London stage, both developments highlight significant strides in their respective fields, underlining the evolving landscape of entertainment and the enduring appeal of live performances.

