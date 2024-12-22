Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh

Protests erupted in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, led by Congress state president Jitu Patwari against the incineration of waste from the Bhopal Union Carbide factory, infamous for the 1984 disaster. Activists describe it as a 'plot to spread cancer' in Indore, citing severe health and environmental consequences.

The Congress accused the ruling BJP of neglecting public health for land-related agendas, with Patwari highlighting the risk to residents and workers in the industrial area. Critics are alarmed over the potential pollution impact, including contamination of Yashwant Sagar dam, a crucial water source for Indore.

Rachna Dhingra from the Bhopal Group for Information & Action denounced the Central and State governments for the 'slow-motion Bhopal,' demanding Union Carbide manage its hazardous waste responsibly. She urged for the waste's return to the U.S., emphasizing the 'polluter pays' principle.

