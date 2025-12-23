Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Government for Farmers' Plight

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the BJP government, alleging that the situation for farmers has deteriorated under its rule. Yadav claimed that despite the government's promises, farmers are grappling with unmet needs and escalating debt.

Mentioning the hardships faced by farmers, Yadav highlighted severe mismanagement in resources like fertilizers and seeds. Numerous incidents of farmers' distress were cited, portraying a grim picture amid rising inflation and mounting debts.

The former chief minister accused the government of failing in its procurement policies, leaving farmers at the mercy of middlemen. Yadav pointed to these issues as key reasons for the declining conditions, emphasizing change with future elections as a potential solution.