Golden Ritual: The Sacred Journey of Thanka Anki to Sabarimala

The annual procession of the 'Thanka Anki,' the venerated golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, commenced from Aranmula on Sunday. Hundreds of devotees and officials participated in the event from the Parthasarathy temple.

Gifted by the Travancore royal family in the 1970s, the 'Thanka Anki' weighs 453 sovereigns and is traditionally escorted to the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season. TDB President P S Prasanth was present to oversee the ceremonial departure.

The attire is scheduled to receive receptions at 74 temples and reach Sabarimala by December 25. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan will greet the procession at Pamba. Massive restrictions are in place to control crowds, with virtual queue capped at 60,000 and spot bookings at 5,000, according to the District Collector.

(With inputs from agencies.)