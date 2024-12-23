Inde News Hits 10 Million: A Diamond Play Button Triumph
Inde News, founded by Sudhanshu Kumar, celebrates reaching 10 million YouTube subscribers and receiving the Diamond Play Button. Known for its accurate reporting and diverse topics, the platform plans to expand its regional language offerings and introduce exclusive news series, continuing its growth in digital journalism.
Inde News, a digital journalism platform led by visionary founder Sudhanshu Kumar, has marked a significant milestone by surpassing 10 million subscribers on YouTube. This esteemed achievement has been recognized with the awarding of the Diamond Play Button by YouTube, underscoring its influential role in digital media.
Since its inception, Inde News has distinguished itself through accurate and timely reporting across a wide range of topics, from politics to entertainment. The Diamond Play Button serves as a testament to the platform's commitment to excellence and innovation in engaging millions of viewers.
Sudhanshu Kumar expressed gratitude to the audience for their support, affirming the milestone as inspiration for continued delivery of impactful news. Inde News plans to celebrate with events and aims to broaden its regional language content and launch exclusive news series.
