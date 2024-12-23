Tensions Rise in Kerala Over Christmas School Celebrations

In Kerala, tensions are escalating as Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, condemned alleged threats made by Viswa Hindu Parishad activists against teachers at a government school for Christmas celebrations. Kurian has called for strict action against the perpetrators to deter such incidents in the future.

The controversy has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders. Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan expressed uncertainty about the incident's details but emphasized a clear stance on communal harmony through Prime Minister Modi's participation in Christmas events. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the Sangh Parivar for attempting to stir communal tensions.

The response has been swift, with arrests made and protest celebrations organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Youth Congress. Authorities are investigating the destruction of a symbolic Christmas crib, indicating a potential link between incidents. State Minister K Krishnankutty has committed to thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)