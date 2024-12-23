Quiz Champions Crowned: Families Battle for Nutrition Glory at Achchi Bhookh 2023

The Achchi Bhookh Quiz, an engaging educational event aimed at promoting nutrition awareness, drew over 250 students and their parents to Mumbai. Hosted by Slurrp in collaboration with Lupin Aptivate, this third edition featured an exciting quiz competition focused on food and nutrition literacy.

Following intense regional rounds, the competition culminated in a thrilling finale in Mumbai, where 12 parent-child duos vied for the national title. Milan Bijoy of Dr. Pillai Global Academy and his father secured the championship, winning hybrid bicycles and electronic prizes amidst fierce competition.

The event was driven by a mission to bridge the food literacy gap, encouraging intergenerational learning. With support from educators, nutrition experts, and celebrity chef Amrita Raichand, the initiative also highlighted the importance of healthy dietary habits and addressed common food myths.

