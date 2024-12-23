Winter Wonderland: Shimla's Snowfall Brightens Tourism Prospects

Shimla welcomed its second bout of snowfall this season on Monday, creating a picturesque scene that enchanted tourists and locals alike. The Met office recorded 8 cm of snow in Shimla, with nearby attractions such as Kufri and Narkanda also blanketed in white.

Despite the scenic views, the snowfall caused the closure of over 30 roads, including major national highways. The shutdowns spanned Shimla to Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, further impacted by the disruption of six transformers. Meanwhile, apple growers saw the snow as a harbinger of good yields, often referred to as "white manure," boosting hopes amidst the colder climes.

As icy winds swept the region, the tourism sector braced for a surge in visitors. Hoteliers anticipate a significant rise in bookings, potentially increasing by 50% as the festive season approaches. The Met office warned of severe cold, issuing an 'orange' alert for Bilaspur and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)