Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Shimla's Snowfall Brightens Tourism Prospects

Shimla experienced its second snowfall of the season, bringing joy to tourists, locals, and apple growers. Over 30 roads, including national highways, were closed due to the snow. Snowfall is expected to boost tourism in the area, with hotel bookings likely to increase ahead of Christmas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:37 IST
Winter Wonderland: Shimla's Snowfall Brightens Tourism Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla welcomed its second bout of snowfall this season on Monday, creating a picturesque scene that enchanted tourists and locals alike. The Met office recorded 8 cm of snow in Shimla, with nearby attractions such as Kufri and Narkanda also blanketed in white.

Despite the scenic views, the snowfall caused the closure of over 30 roads, including major national highways. The shutdowns spanned Shimla to Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, further impacted by the disruption of six transformers. Meanwhile, apple growers saw the snow as a harbinger of good yields, often referred to as "white manure," boosting hopes amidst the colder climes.

As icy winds swept the region, the tourism sector braced for a surge in visitors. Hoteliers anticipate a significant rise in bookings, potentially increasing by 50% as the festive season approaches. The Met office warned of severe cold, issuing an 'orange' alert for Bilaspur and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024