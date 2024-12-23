Star in Turmoil: Allu Arjun's Residence Attack and Pushpa 2 Controversy

On Monday evening, the legal team of 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun was spotted entering his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, following an attack. Visuals shared online showed the group of lawyers carrying bags and folders. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, Hyderabad, on December 22, protestors abruptly descended upon Arjun's home with placards.

The protestors shouted slogans, one scaled the compound wall, and stones were thrown, prompting security staff to intervene. An altercation ensued when staff tried persuading them off the wall. Eventually, the individuals climbed down but not before manhandling security and damaging flower pots. Six members, reportedly from Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were detained but later released on bail.

The altercation links back to December 4, when Allu Arjun attended a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre. Chaos erupted as fans flocked to see the actor, and his actions led to the tragic death of Revathi and injuries to her child. Arjun was arrested but bailed after posting a Rs50,000 bond. Pushpa 2's producers have now compensated Revathi's family with a Rs50 lakh cheque to help cope with the loss.

Political fallout includes Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accusing Arjun of causing the tragedy. Addressing the legislative assembly, Reddy cited police warnings against the event at Sandhya Theatre, which were ignored. Despite this, Arjun attended and participated in actions deemed risky. Crowd management required police intervention, escalating tensions further.

In response, Allu Arjun, while extending condolences to the family, denied any misconduct. The actor labelled allegations as an attempt at 'character assassination,' sharing the emotional toll of the incident while maintaining no direct responsibility for the unfortunate events. Allu Arjun was recently seen in Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar.

