Turmoil at Allu Arjun's Residence: A Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics

In a dramatic twist at the actor Allu Arjun's residence, Hyderabad's judiciary granted bail on Monday to six individuals arrested for a vandalism incident that unfolded over the weekend. The police have since intensified security around Arjun's property.

The situation swiftly turned political as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aligned with BRS in criticism of the ruling Congress, alleging that some attackers were linked to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assembly constituency. The attackers reportedly damaged property and hurled tomatoes at the actor's house.

The fallout from the incident went beyond property damage into the political arena, with various political leaders alleging its orchestration as a result of political conspiracies. Meanwhile, producers of 'Pushpa-2' have provided financial support to a family affected by a related tragic stampede. Chaos continues as a healthcare battle looms for an injured child.

