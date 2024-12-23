Left Menu

Turmoil at Allu Arjun's Residence: A Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics

A Hyderabad court granted bail to six individuals accused of vandalising Telugu actor Allu Arjun's house. The incident ignited a political clash between BRS, BJP, and the Congress government in Telangana. Allegations of political conspiracy arose, while the public mourned a casualty from a related stampede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:05 IST
Turmoil at Allu Arjun's Residence: A Scandal Shakes Telangana Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist at the actor Allu Arjun's residence, Hyderabad's judiciary granted bail on Monday to six individuals arrested for a vandalism incident that unfolded over the weekend. The police have since intensified security around Arjun's property.

The situation swiftly turned political as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aligned with BRS in criticism of the ruling Congress, alleging that some attackers were linked to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assembly constituency. The attackers reportedly damaged property and hurled tomatoes at the actor's house.

The fallout from the incident went beyond property damage into the political arena, with various political leaders alleging its orchestration as a result of political conspiracies. Meanwhile, producers of 'Pushpa-2' have provided financial support to a family affected by a related tragic stampede. Chaos continues as a healthcare battle looms for an injured child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024