Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Legacy Remembered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the loss of Shyam Benegal, a visionary filmmaker who reshaped Indian cinema. Benegal, known for pioneering the parallel cinema movement in the '70s and '80s with films like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan', passed away at 90 after battling kidney disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Modi highlighted Benegal's transformative contributions to Indian cinema, noting that his storytelling prowess will continue to be celebrated across various circles. The prime minister shared his tribute on social media platform X, emphasizing the filmmaker's enduring influence.

Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Hindi cinema known for spearheading the parallel cinema movement, died on Monday at the age of 90. He was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Benegal's cinematic legacy is etched in classics like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan', which revolutionized Indian cinema in the '70s and '80s. As a pivotal auteur in the history of Indian film, Benegal's narratives will continue to resonate with audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

