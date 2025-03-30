Left Menu

PM Modi Honors RSS Legacy in Historic Smruti Mandir Visit

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir, coinciding with the RSS centennial. Modi's visit highlighted the organization's contributions to nation-building and cultural preservation, marking the first time a sitting PM has attended the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:33 IST
PM Modi Honors RSS Legacy in Historic Smruti Mandir Visit
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first sitting prime minister to visit the Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, paying tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during the centennial celebrations of the organization. This significant event underscores the RSS's longstanding contributions to India's nation-building efforts.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and addressed a public gathering, highlighting the RSS's role in promoting patriotism and preserving India's cultural heritage. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan emphasized the organization's selfless service, contrasting it with the divisive politics of the opposition.

Joined by key leaders, including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the prime minister also paid respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. Modi's visit on Varsha Pratipada further acknowledged the inspirational legacy of Dr. Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, celebrating their vision for a strong and united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025