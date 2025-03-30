PM Modi Honors RSS Legacy in Historic Smruti Mandir Visit

In a historic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first sitting prime minister to visit the Smruti Mandir in Nagpur, paying tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar during the centennial celebrations of the organization. This significant event underscores the RSS's longstanding contributions to India's nation-building efforts.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and addressed a public gathering, highlighting the RSS's role in promoting patriotism and preserving India's cultural heritage. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan emphasized the organization's selfless service, contrasting it with the divisive politics of the opposition.

Joined by key leaders, including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the prime minister also paid respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. Modi's visit on Varsha Pratipada further acknowledged the inspirational legacy of Dr. Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar, celebrating their vision for a strong and united India.

(With inputs from agencies.)