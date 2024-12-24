Farewell to Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Luminary's Lasting Legacy

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, celebrated for his pivotal role in shaping Indian parallel cinema, has died at the age of 90. Known for iconic films like "Ankur," "Mandi," and "Nishant," Benegal passed away due to chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital.

The news has triggered an outpouring of tributes from Bollywood luminaries. Amitabh Bachchan mourned Benegal as 'another stalwart of the Film Industry,' while Nafisa Ali remembered his unique ability to bring out actors' vulnerabilities on screen. Karisma Kapoor paid homage by sharing moments from "Zubeidaa," a film directed by Benegal.

Benegal's legacy extends beyond cinema, having directed documentaries and TV series such as "Bharat Ek Khoj." His work provided new directions for Indian cinema, tackling social issues and enriching cultural consciousness. Benegal's recent project, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," continues to garner admiration and serves as a reminder of his profound impact.

