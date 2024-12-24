Left Menu

Farewell to Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Luminary's Lasting Legacy

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a legendary figure in Indian parallel cinema, has died at age 90. Known for films like "Ankur" and "Nishant," his work left an indelible mark on the industry. Tributes poured in from celebrities remembering his contributions and visionary storytelling in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:28 IST
Farewell to Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Luminary's Lasting Legacy
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, celebrated for his pivotal role in shaping Indian parallel cinema, has died at the age of 90. Known for iconic films like "Ankur," "Mandi," and "Nishant," Benegal passed away due to chronic kidney disease at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital.

The news has triggered an outpouring of tributes from Bollywood luminaries. Amitabh Bachchan mourned Benegal as 'another stalwart of the Film Industry,' while Nafisa Ali remembered his unique ability to bring out actors' vulnerabilities on screen. Karisma Kapoor paid homage by sharing moments from "Zubeidaa," a film directed by Benegal.

Benegal's legacy extends beyond cinema, having directed documentaries and TV series such as "Bharat Ek Khoj." His work provided new directions for Indian cinema, tackling social issues and enriching cultural consciousness. Benegal's recent project, "Mujib: The Making of a Nation," continues to garner admiration and serves as a reminder of his profound impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024