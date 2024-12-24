Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Legal Drama: Actor Questioned Over Stampede Tragedy

On Tuesday, Telugu film star Allu Arjun appeared before Chikkadpally police regarding a stampede that resulted in a woman's death during the screening of 'Pushpa-2'. Charged with various offenses, he was granted interim bail by the High Court. The incident led to scrutiny involving his actions, security, and theater management.

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was summoned for questioning by the Chikkadpally police on Tuesday, following a tragic stampede occurring during the screening of his movie 'Pushpa-2'. The incident, which left a 35-year-old woman dead, has led to significant legal and public scrutiny.

The actor, responding to a notice, arrived at the police station amidst heightened security and restrictions on nearby traffic. The circumstances under investigation involve him, his security, and the theater management, as revealed by recent police footage.

Allu Arjun, facing legal action under several sections, was previously arrested and released on interim bail following a High Court directive. The case continues to develop, drawing attention to safety measures at cinematic events.

