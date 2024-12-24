Shyam Benegal's Vision: Transforming Manoj Bajpayee in 'Zubeidaa'

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, credited with pioneering the art house cinema movement in India, passed away in Mumbai just nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. Benegal's visionary casting transformed actor Manoj Bajpayee's career trajectory.

Bajpayee, who gained fame with his role as the mafia don Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 crime drama 'Satya', recalls meeting Benegal through director Ram Gopal Varma. Varma conveyed Benegal's interest in working with Bajpayee, insisting he accept any role offered by the esteemed filmmaker.

Surprisingly, Bajpayee was cast as Prince Vijayendra Singh in 'Zubeidaa', a decision that initially made him skeptical. However, Benegal's persuasive genius assured Bajpayee, leading to a pivotal learning phase and altering public perceptions of his acting capabilities.

