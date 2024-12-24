Left Menu

Shyam Benegal's Vision: Transforming Manoj Bajpayee in 'Zubeidaa'

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for pioneering art house cinema in India, cast actor Manoj Bajpayee in an unexpected royal role for the film 'Zubeidaa'. Bajpayee, initially hesitant, was transformed by Benegal's vision, marking a pivotal moment in his acting career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:24 IST
Shyam Benegal's Vision: Transforming Manoj Bajpayee in 'Zubeidaa'
Shyam Benegal
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal, credited with pioneering the art house cinema movement in India, passed away in Mumbai just nine days after celebrating his 90th birthday. Benegal's visionary casting transformed actor Manoj Bajpayee's career trajectory.

Bajpayee, who gained fame with his role as the mafia don Bhiku Mhatre in the 1998 crime drama 'Satya', recalls meeting Benegal through director Ram Gopal Varma. Varma conveyed Benegal's interest in working with Bajpayee, insisting he accept any role offered by the esteemed filmmaker.

Surprisingly, Bajpayee was cast as Prince Vijayendra Singh in 'Zubeidaa', a decision that initially made him skeptical. However, Benegal's persuasive genius assured Bajpayee, leading to a pivotal learning phase and altering public perceptions of his acting capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024